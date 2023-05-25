CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 66-year-old man missing out of Fayette County.

The Connersville Police Department, ISP said, is investigating the disappearance of Roger Mills, a 66-year-old man last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday in Connersville, which is 65 miles east of Indianapolis.

Mills, ISP said, is described as a 6-foot tall, 200-pound white male that is bald and has blue eyes. He was last seen driving a tan 2002 Dodge Dakota with Indiana license plate ADF723 in unknown clothing.

The Connersville man is believed to be in extreme danger, ISP said, and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Mills’ whereabouts is being asked to immediately call 911 or the Connersville Police Department at (765) 825-2111.