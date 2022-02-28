INDIANAPOLIS — A statewide Siver Alert has been declared for a 73-year-old man missing from Indianapolis.

According to the Indiana State Police, Edward Moore is described as a black male, 6 feet 8 inches tall, who weighs 250 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. Moore was last seen wearing a blue Colts hat, navy blue jacket and a blue and gray t-shirt with khaki jeans.

Police said Moore was driving a red 2019 Hyundai Kona with Indiana plate 670LDF. He was last seen in Indianapolis on Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Edward Moore should contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at (317) 327-6541 or 911.