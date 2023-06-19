JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for missing 14-year-old Aireonna Mays.

Mays is five feet five inches, 166 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt and dark pants.

Mays is missing from Jeffersonville and was last seen Monday, June 19 around 10 a.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on their whereabouts you are asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Department at (812) 283-6633 or 911.