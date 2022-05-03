Linton, Ind. — Police in Linton, Indiana have issued a Silver Alert for a local woman.

50-year-old Kendra Odle was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt or a red and black flannel shirt, police said. She is described as being a white female that is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.

She was last seen in Linton on April 23 at 12:30 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. Linton is 85 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

If you have any information on Kendra Odle, contact the Linton Police Department at 812-847-4411 or 911.