UPDATE (7/18/2023)

The silver alert for Toby Matthew Sanders has been canceled as of Tuesday, according to the Middletown Police Department. Officials with the department said that Sanders has been located safely.

Original Story:

MIDDLETOWN, Ind. – Police are looking for help finding a male who went missing Thursday, July 13.

The Middletown Police Department said Toby Matthew Sanders was last seen driving a red 2013 Chevrolet Cruise. Police believe Sanders may be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Sanders is a 24-year-old white male. He is 6 feet tall, has brown hair, brown eyes, and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and black shorts. His red Chevy Cruise features an Indiana license plate YJJ564.

Middletown is 50 miles Northeast of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Middletown Police Department at 765-354-2281 or 911.

David Gay contributed to this report.