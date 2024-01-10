SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a teen missing from southern Indiana.

The Sellersburg Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Elijah Chambers.

The teen is described by Indiana State Police, who issued the Silver Alert, as a 6-foot-tall, 200-pound white male with green eyes.

According to the Silver Alert, Chambers was last seen on Monday, Jan. 8 in Sellersburg wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black Vans shoes.

He is believed to be in “extreme danger,” ISP said.

Anyone with information on Chambers’ whereabouts is being asked to contact the Sellersburg Police Department at (812) 246-4491 or by calling 911.