ARLINGTON, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a female who went missing Wednesday, June 07, at approximately 12 p.m.

The Rush County Sheriff’s Department said Valerie Tindall was last seen driving in a green Honda Accord with the license plate ZYK833 around 12 noon . Police believe Valerie Tindall may be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Valerie Tindall is a 17-year-old white female. She is 5’6 and weighs approximately 162. Valerie is missing from Arlington, Indiana which is 47 miles southeast of Indianapolis

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rush County Sheriff’s Department at 765-932-2931 or 911.