TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing man in Vigo County.

Stanley Crague, 67, was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Terre Haute.

He’s about 5’7” and 210 pounds with a brown buzzcut and blue eyes. He may be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information should contact the Terre Haute Police Department at (812) 238-1661 or call 911.