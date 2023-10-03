TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert is in effect for a missing Terre Haute teen.

The Terre Haute Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Selena Brotchner, who was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Monday. She’s believed to be in danger and may need medical assistance.

Selena Brotchner

She’s about 5 feet tall and 95 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and pink shorts.

Anyone with information should contact the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661 or call 911.