Silver Alert issued for Mooresville boy, man believed to be with woman

MOORSVILLE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 3-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man missing from Mooresville.

Indiana State Police said Steven Bryan, age 3, and Caleb Blevins, age 30, were last seen on July 20. Police added that they are believed to be in the company of 29-year-old Deborah Bryan in a Silver 2020 Toyota Rav4 SUV with an Indiana license plate that reads “VSH490.”

Caleb Blevins (left) Steven Bryan (middle) and Deborah Bryan (right)

Steven is described as a white male who stands 3’5″ tall, weighs about 32 lbs, has brown hair and blue eyes.

Blevins is described as a white male who stands 6′ tall, weighs about 225 lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Deborah is described as a white female who stands 5’8″ tall, weighs about 135 lbs, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the Mooresville Police Department at 317-831-3434 or 911.