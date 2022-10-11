MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing Morgan County man.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, 69-year-old Duane Parker was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday in Monrovia. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Parker is 5’10” and 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known to be wearing a Navy veteran baseball hat, black t-shirt and jeans. He was driving a light green 2008 Mercury Sable with Indiana license plate 709DYF.

Anyone with information should contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at 765-342-5544 or call 911.