TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Tippecanoe County have declared a statewide Silver Alert.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Robert Davis. He’s described as an 80-year-old white male who is 5’10” and 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a Purdue jacket and blue jeans. Davis was last driving a gray 2016 Buick Enclave with Indiana license plate 125NDU.

Robert was last seen on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 3:05 a.m. in Lafayette, Indiana.

If you have any information on Robert Davis, contact the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department at 765-423-9321 or 911.