LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Michigan Police Department is looking for 68-year-old Vance Beasley.

Beasley is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, gray hair with green eyes, and last seen driving a blue 2010 Subaru Outback with a Michigan license plate that reads J8031.

Beasley was last seen in Fort Wayne Wednesday, August 3, at 11:41 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Beasley you are asked to call Lansing Police at 517-483-7600.