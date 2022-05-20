MERRILLVILE, Ind. — The Merrillville Police Department is searching for Amari McDade, 17, from Merrillville, Indiana.

McDade is described as a black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 140 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

McDade was last seen Thursday, May 19, at 11:46 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Amari McDade, contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0001 or 911.