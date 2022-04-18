NEW WHITELAND, Ind. — Police are requesting help in finding a missing 18-year-old woman last seen Monday.

The New Whiteland Police Department said Victoria Rush is missing out of New Whiteland, Indiana which is about 18 miles south of Indianapolis. She was last seen at 1:30 a.m. on Monday, April 18 and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, police said.

Rush is a 18-year-old white female and is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has red hair with hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a tie dyed shirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the New Whiteland Police Department at (317) 535-5858 or 911.