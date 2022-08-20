WABASH, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert Has been issued for a missing 15-year-old from Wabash, Indiana.

Authorities said that Austin Hinsey was last seen on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 11:50 p.m.

Hinsey is 5 feet tall, 108 pounds, has brown hair, with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Austin Hinsey, contact the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department at 260-563-9223 or 911.