Single-digit temperatures combined with snow overnight have made travel hazardous in parts of Indiana.

Several counties are under some level of travel advisory to alert drivers to changing conditions. The county travel status map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security

IDHS showed several of the advisories have been in effect for a few days:

Indiana’s county travel status map as of 6:20 a.m. on Jan. 16, 2024

The department compiles the travel status for each of Indiana’s 92 counties on its website. The three travel advisories in order of severity are: advisory (yellow), watch (orange), and warning (red). IDHS distinguishes each advisory on the following criteria:

Advisory (Yellow): Routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.

Watch (Orange): Only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended. Emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.

Warning (Red): Travel may be restricted to emergency mgt. workers only. All other motorists should: refrain from all travel; comply with necessary emergency measures; cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans; and obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.

You can also visit IDHS’ travel advisories page here: https://www.in.gov/dhs/traveladvisory/.