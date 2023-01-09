As a star basketball player at Indiana University, Jared Jeffries helped drive the Hoosiers to the 2002 national title game.

Now, he’ll drive a Toyota Corolla (if he keeps it).

Jeffries, the prep star at Bloomington North who spent 11 seasons in the NBA after leaving IU, was invited to “come on down” in an episode of The Price Is Right that aired Monday on CBS.

23 Mar 2002: Demitric Shaw #10 of the Kent State Golden Eagles and Jared Jeffries #1 and Kyle Hornsby #32 of the Indiana Hoosiers b attle for a rebound in thesecond half of the Championship of the South Region of the 2002 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Jeffries earned his way onto a pricing game by having the closest bid for a pair of TAG Heuer watches. He bid $1,980. The retail price was $3,200, but the other contestants severely underbid. Jeffries’ bid was the closest without going over, sending him to the main stage.

Jeffries played “One Away,” a game that tasks the player with correctly guessing the retail price of the prize, number by number.

“Oh, that’s amazing!” Jeffries said when he learned the prize would be a red Toyota Corolla LE.

There was definitely some suspense in winning the game.

“Sound Effects Lady, do I got at least one number right?” Jeffries, clearly game for the moment, asked while kneeling next to host Drew Carey.

“You’re still taller than I am,” Carey quipped about the 6’11” former pro basketball player, getting a laugh from Jeffries, who gave him a fist bump.

Vince Carter (C) of the Toronto Raptors is fouled by Kwame Brown (L) of the Washington Wizards, while Jared Jeffries (1) defends during their NBA game at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada, 30 October, 2002. AFP PHOTO/ZORAN BOZICEVIC (Photo credit should read ZORAN BOZICEVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

As it turned out, Jeffries had four of the five numbers correct on his initial guess.

“Mighty Sounds Effects Lady, do I have five numbers right?” Jeffries asked.

His question was met with silence, meaning one of the numbers was wrong. He made a late change, switching the “4” at the end to a “6.” The car’s retail price ended up being $22,376.

When Carey revealed Jeffries had won, the hoops star ran on the stage and then sprinted over to the car and held his hands above his head in triumph.

Jeffries made a second appearance on the show for the Showcase Showdown. He gave the wheel two good spins but didn’t advance to the Showcase. He ended up with a total of 90 after spinning a 25 and 65, not quite enough to beat another contestant’s 95.