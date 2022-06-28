MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for the disappearance of a 15-year-old from Mishawaka.

The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Devin Dague, a 15-year-old white male, listed at 5’11” and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said Dague was last seen wearing a black hoodie and red sweatpants and that he may be a passenger in a black older model Ford pickup truck with red stripes.

The pickup truck Dagues is allegedly being driven by Nadan Stallings, a 17-year-old black male that is listed as 5’6″ and 159 pounds with black hair and black eyes, police said. Stallings is pictured below.

Photo provided by Indiana State Police

Dague is missing from Mishawaka, which is 150 miles north of Indianapolis. He was last seen around 1 p.m. on Monday, June 27 and is believed to be in extreme danger, police said.

Anyone with information on Dague is being asked to contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.