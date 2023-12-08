WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue students, staff and faculty, along with West Lafayette residents, will soon have the chance to fly from West Lafayette to Chicago.

According to a news release, Purdue University, along with Surf Air Mobility Inc., an air mobility platform, announced on Friday that scheduled commuter air service between West Lafayette/Purdue University Airport and Chicago O’Hare Airport is expected to begin, and be open to the public, in the second quarter of 2024.

Officials said the flight operations will be run by Southern Airways Express, a subsidiary of Surf Air Mobility. The university has announced it will provide funds to support the establishment and ongoing operations of the air service.

The release said the goal of the program is to provide West Lafayette residents, as well as those associated with the university, with “easier (and) faster connections to the world” via one of the busiest airports in the United States.

Travelers will be able to fly directly to West Lafayette on one of up to four daily flights. According to the release, 24 weekly round trip flights are currently planned. This is the first time in nearly 20 years that this route has been in service.

“Today’s announcement is a win for all Lafayette and West Lafayette area residents,” Rob Wynkoop, Purdue University’s vice president for administrative operations, said in the release. “No longer will we have to deal with the uncertainty of the long drive to take advantage of all the flights and destinations that O’Hare has to offer. Passengers will save money and time while being able to support their local airport. With new airline service from Southern and the new passenger terminal coming next year, it is an exciting time for the Purdue University Airport.”

This comes as Surf Air Mobility has established federal contracts through the essential air service, or EAS program. This program connects communities that otherwise lack access to minimal air service. This agreement with Purdue University “replicates the EAS model,” the release said, with a private institution.

“We’re excited to take the basic principle of the EAS program and build on its success with Purdue University,” Stan Little, the CEO of Surf Air Mobility, said in the release. “We hope this will be a model we can replicate with other non-urban universities and private companies in the future. As the growth in Regional Air Mobility continues, partners like Purdue University will be integral to accelerating a new kind of mass transportation solution that uses smaller aircraft connecting smaller regional airports to the nation’s air infrastructure.”

Officials said the flights will be operated using Cessna Grand Caravan turboprop aircraft with nine passenger seats and two pilots. Job opportunities will be offered pre- and post-graduation for quality students through Southern Airways.