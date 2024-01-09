PEKIN, Ind. — Indiana State Police have arrested a Washington County man on over 25 felony child sex crime charges.

Jack Barton mugshot (via ISP)

In a release sent Tuesday, ISP said a “lengthy investigation” led troopers to arrest 74-year-old Pekin resident Jack Barton on the following charges:

Sexual Misconduct with a Minor Level 4 Felony 7 Counts

Possession of Child Pornography Level 6 Felony 20 Counts

Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors Level 6 Felony 1 count



ISP said troopers began investigating Barton in October of 2022 after learning of alleged sexual contact between him and an underage victim. The Indiana Department of Child Services conducted interviews with the victim and Barton was also interviewed by ISP.

Detectives then secured a search warrant for Barton’s home in Pekin and in Nov. 2022 took several electronic devices into evidence. The devices were then sent to ISP labs for forensic examination.

After receiving the results of the device search, ISP requested an arrest warrant for Barton. The suspect, police said, was then arrested on Friday.