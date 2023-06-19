JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana are actively searching for an “armed and dangerous” woman accused of driving away after hitting and killing her 18-month-old granddaughter in a motel parking lot in Jeffersonville.

According to WDRB, our news partners based in Louisville, on Monday afternoon the Jeffersonville Police Department identified the driver of the car that hit Eleanor Campbell as her grandmother, 51-year-old Lisa G. Tesch.

Lisa G. Tesch (via WDRB)

The 18-month-old Campbell was severely injured on Friday morning at the Motel 6 on Hospitality Way, which WDRB reports is near Eastern Boulevard and Interstate 65. She was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville with a police escort, where Jeffersonville police said she later died.

According to updates from Jeffersonville Police on Monday, Campbell’s grandmother Tesch has been identified through numerous sources and security cameras as the driver of the car.

The 51-year-old was driving a white Chevrolet Trailblazer with a Kentucky license plate KY:A9Z280, WDRB reports.

Jeffersonville officials who spoke Monday said they do not want anyone to approach Tesch or her vehicle, pictured below, if seen. This is because the woman is considered armed and dangerous and “is a safety risk due to her commitment to evading law enforcement,” WDRB reports.

Lisa Tesch’s vehicle (courtesy of WDRB)

Anyone with information about Tesch or her car are being asked to contact the Jeffersonville Police Department’s Detective Division at (812) 285-6535, or the anonymous tip line at (812) 218-TIPS (8477).

WDRB, our news partners in Louisville, contributed to and provided information for this report.