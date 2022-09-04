JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — An elderly woman has died in Jefferson County after several homes, including hers, were washed away by severe flash flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, emergency management officials in southern Indiana have responded to several reports of homes washed away along E. Brushy Fork Road.

While searching the area, EMS first responders found the body of an elderly woman about 5 miles downstream from where her home was swept away. Emergency crews continue to work in the area, NWS said, but no identity or other information has been released on the woman who was killed in the flooding.

FOX59 meteorologists have tracked over 5 inches of radar-indicated rainfall in Jefferson County since the flash flooding began. Additionally, radar-indicated totals of over 8 inches of water have been reported in nearby Switzerland County.