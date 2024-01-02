FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Allen Superior Court’s Board of Judges has elected a new chief judge who will help guide the court’s leadership team for the next two years.

Judge Frances C. Gull will serve a two-year term as the court’s chief judge, effective Jan. 1.

The chief judge has certain leadership and administrative responsibilities, including overseeing Board of Judges’ meetings, signing the court’s annual budget and representing Allen County on the Judicial Conference of Indiana Board of Directors.

Gull succeeds Judge Jennifer L. DeGroote, who completes a two-year term that began in 2022.

“In Allen County and across Indiana, the Courts have never been busier,” Judge Gull said. “While that makes our daily tasks tougher, the same challenge gives us an opportunity to help people, restore lives and break cycles of substance abuse and crime on an unprecedented scale. With a mix of innovation, compassion and respect for the law, Allen Superior Court is equal to the challenge.”

Previous reports showed Gull was also the special-appointed judge overseeing the 2017 murders case of the two Delphi girls. She was appointed by the Indiana Supreme Court.

Richard Allen is charged with two counts of murder in the case.

In addition to the chief judge position, superior court judges also have elected divisional administrative judges. They will seve two-year terms beginning Jan. 1:

Judge Jennifer L. DeGroote, elected to serve as Administrative Judge of the Court’s Civil Division.

Judge Frances C. Gull, re-elected to serve as Administrative Judge of the Criminal Division. She has served as Criminal Division Administrative Judge since 2000.

Judge Lori K. Morgan, elected to serve as Administrative Judge of the Family Relations Division.

The appointments and terms of service for judges are governed by Indiana code sections 33-33-2-30 and 33-33-2-31.