SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The month of May brings hundreds of thousands of race fans to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

It’s a month the businesses on Main Street in Speedway wait all year for. Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix marks a big opportunity for local businesses in Speedway.

“This weekend is going to be massive,” said Parker Levy, a server at Tacos and Tequila on Main.

The Grand Prix brings even grander crowds. Restaurants like Tacos and Tequila on Main have been prepping all week and say this weekend will be one of their busiest all year.

“This means a lot of prep,” said Levy. “A lot of stress. It’s going to be busy but it’s going to be a big payout.”

A big payout for a massive amount of food.

Employees at Tacos and Tequila on Main expect to go through more than 100 pounds of limes and more than 7,000 tortillas this weekend alone.

Down the strip at Brozzini Pizzeria, they too are planning to serve massive crowds.

“It is a full week of prep, planning, cutting, and making sure everything is easily accessible, so we don’t run out of anything,” said Brozinni Pizzeria Manager Tammy Fox.

The pizzeria says they’ve pulled in extra staff from other locations.

This weekend they plan to go through more than 400 dough balls and 800 pounds of cheese.

“It’s nice seeing just everybody in here and laughing, gathering and bringing their families,” said Fox. “The people who have been coming to the race every day for their whole life and the people that have never been, so it’s neat seeing all of them.”

More than 40,000 fans are expected to watch drivers race around IMS this weekend.

Businesses say they’re more than ready for those fans to take a walk down Main Street too.

“I hope that we are so busy and everybody just has a good time, that’s the most important,” said Fox.

Gates open at IMS for the GMR Grand Prix at 7:30 a.m. Saturday and the green flag waves just after 3:30 p.m.