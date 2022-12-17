OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police (ISP) special investigation resulted in the arrest of a Spencer police officer.

Sergeant James Bradley Deckard, 39, was arrested on official misconduct and theft charges on December 16.

The Owen County Prosecutor’s Office requested for ISP to investigate after there was suspicion of an officer removing items from secured storage.

According to the ISP investigation conducted by Sergeant Greg Ashby and Master Trooper Craig Starr, Deckard used his authority to remove illegal narcotics and controlled substances from a DEA Drug Take Back container at the Spencer Police Department.

Deckard is an 18-year veteran of law enforcement and was employed by the Spencer Police Department for the past 10 months.

He has since posted bond since his arrest.