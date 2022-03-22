INDIANAPOLIS — Happy spring break! Time to get outside and explore with these fun upcoming events at Indy Parks.

. March 24 and April 1, 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Eagle Creek Park. Get your hiking boots ready! Elementary-age participants will listen to a story about forested wetlands the hike around the ponds and look for animals mentioned in the story. Spring Break Open Studio. March 29- April 1 at Garfield Park Arts Center. Stop by the art classroom to create your own masterpiece! Kids of all ages can come and create self-guided projects. Directions and materials will be available. Each day focuses on a different medium including clay, paint, drawing, and crafts.

March 29- April 1 at Garfield Park Arts Center. Stop by the art classroom to create your own masterpiece! Kids of all ages can come and create self-guided projects. Directions and materials will be available. Each day focuses on a different medium including clay, paint, drawing, and crafts. Spring Break Camp. March 29-31 at Bethel Park. Join park staff and athletes from the University of Indianapolis for spring break camp! These three days will be filled with sports and games for kids ages 9-14.



To register for any of these events you can visit Indy Parks’ website here.