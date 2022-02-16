INDIANAPOLIS – A trip to the beach sounds pretty good when you’re dealing with Indiana’s winter weather!

It’s time to think warm thoughts—Spirit Airlines will resume nonstop flights from Indianapolis to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on May 25. The airline said the flights will run four times weekly.

The flights give pandemic-weary travelers something to look forward to, granting them access to beach relaxation, dining and golfing.

“Spirit last flew to Myrtle Beach out of IND in 2019, and resuming this nonstop route in May is just in time for the summer vacation season,” said Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority. “We anticipate we’ll see more good news announcements in the weeks and months ahead as we continue to recover from the pandemic.”

The routes will connect travelers to Myrtle Beach International Airport. Nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach will also run out of a few new cities, including Louisville, St. Louis and Milwaukee.