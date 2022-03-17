INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown Indy is ready to rock as the madness of March collides head on with St. Patrick’s Day.

“I think tomorrow is going to be a real celebration. It’s just a lot going on downtown, so come downtown,“ encouraged Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett while speaking at the St. Patrick’s Day tradition of turning the canal green.

There are expected to be major crowds starting well before the St. Patrick’s Day parade kicks off at 11:30 a.m. You can expect road closures along Pennsylvania and Meridian between North and Ohio.

“Looks like they are going to take a lap down and back,” explained Indy Department of Public Works (DPW) spokesperson Ben Easley. While DPW does not have any other construction going on downtown this weekend, Easley added, “Obviously, there is private construction throughout the year, and the North Split is changing things.”

Garage parking may be difficult with out-of-town fans coming in for the first two rounds of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. College hoop fans are known to travel, but Visit Indy believes the seeding went their way.

“We actually got a pretty lucky draw because we have a couple of regional colleges in Indy. We got Tennessee. We got Kentucky. We got Michigan fans all coming to Indy,” listed Visit Indy Senior Communications Manager Nate Swick. “Thursday games will determine who is staying here on Saturday, so we are hopeful we will get some regional fans that are staying all the way through Saturday and spending money in our bars and restaurants.”

There are roughly 73,000 parking spaces in downtown Indy, but it may be tough to find one.

Visit Indy suggests people park where they can, and walk the rest of the day. You may also want to hop on a scooter or public transportation.