INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant on a man in Indianapolis, but when officials arrived the man threatened to shoot anyone that entered causing a standoff between police and the armed suspect, according to a press release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday afternoon, June 21, police were dispatched to the 6300 block of South Harding Street to serve an arrest warrant on 50-year-old James Yarbrough of Indianapolis for Attempted Murder which is a Level 1 Felony.

Upon arrival, deputies entered the scene and Yarbrough informed the officers that he was barricaded in a closet, had a gun, and would shoot anyone that entered. Deputies then retreated and requested assistance from the SWAT like team, MCSO STAR, and their negotiators. The negotiators spoke for nearly six hours in an attempt to get him to surrender peacefully.

Officials then decided to inject pepper spray into the home in an attempt to force Yarbrough from the house. Yarbrough then attempted suicide.

He was transported to an area hospital in extreme critical condition.

The incident is being investigated by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.