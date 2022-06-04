CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate who was being housed at the Fayette County Community Corrections in Connersville.

ISP detectives were called early Saturday morning to the penitentiary to assist in a death investigation of a male inmate, later identified as 40-year-old Billy W. Burdge of Connersville. According to ISP, Burge was found unresponsive in his bunk that morning by Fayette County correction staff who notified medical personnel.

Despite life-saving efforts, Burge was later pronounced dead by the county coroner. His toxicology and autopsy reports are pending and an ISP investigation is ongoing, police said.

There is no other information available at this time. Further information will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office and this article will subsequently be updated.