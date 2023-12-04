INDIANAPOLIS – It’s the busiest time of the year for retailers, and for people who might be after your big holiday purchases–and Indiana State Police recommend keeping your guard up to prevent theft.

‘Tis the season of scouring shelves for the perfect gifts.

“Tree’s up, everything’s ready – I just need to wrap,” said shopper Betty Patton.

It’s also a time of year some Scrooges might take advantage of by targeting holiday shoppers.

“Seems like people that don’t normally come out are out during the holiday season, so you kind-of have to be aware of that,” said shopper John Moore.

Parking in well-lit areas, storing any valuables in your trunk and shopping with a friend are a few simple safety reminders shared by Indiana State Police.

“I definitely try to keep, one – my phone, wallet and keys on me at all times,” said shopper Dylan Hintz.

If you prefer hunting for deals online, they say to make sure your malware software is up to date, be careful who you give personal information to and look out for what they call a “porch pirate.”

“The neighbor said that there were packages stolen, and I checked my video from my camera there,” said Wayne Rogers.

Rogers’ security camera captured the moment three people started eying two packages on his porch Tuesday afternoon.

“One come around – he put a little mask over his face about when he got to here – and he looked like an Olympic sprinter when he took off with the packages,” he said.

IMPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the culprits, who made off with a $50 blender and an envelope full of labels.

“The address labels were for my wife’s Christmas cards every year, and the blender was a gift,” Rogers explained.

Police recommend customizing package delivery to a part of your home that’s hidden from the public’s view, and paying extra attention to shipment notifications. As for the Rogers’ missing holiday items, the labels were eventually returned along with a pair of jeans they never ordered.

“It was kind of comical,” Rogers added. “They weren’t very good thieves.”

State police also want to remind you that if you see any suspicious activity this holiday shopping season, call 911 or your local district.