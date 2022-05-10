JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A multi-vehicle crash has snarled traffic on State Road 37 in Johnson County and sent three people to the hospital.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to a crash involving a semi on State Road 37 North just south of Smith Valley Road Tuesday morning.

Photo courtesy of Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

Three people were taken to an Indianapolis hospital. One person was in serious condition.

State Road 37 is closed for northbound drivers at State Road 144 to Smith Valley Road. Traffic is also backed up for south bound traffic.

The sheriff’s office says northbound SR 37 will be closed for undetermined amount of time as the accident is being investigated and cleaned up.