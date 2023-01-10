MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police Captain helped perform CPR on an 8-month-old child who wasn’t breathing after a two-vehicle collision in a rural stretch of Miami County.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 8:05 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Old US 31 and County Road 1000 North. Police said a 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by a 31-year-old mother from Macy was struck in the intersection by a 2002 Ford F-250.

State police said an 8-month-old boy was a passenger in the Mitsubishi and wasn’t breathing nor had a pulse with Indiana State Police Capt. Jeremey Kelly arrived on scene. Kelly, along with Good Samaritans, initiated CPR on the child who regained a pulse before being transported to a hospital in South Bend.

Police said the boy’s mother was taken to South Bend hospital with a neck injury. A five-year-old also in the Mitsubishi was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State police said the driver of the Ford was not injured. According to the police investigation, the Ford had the right of way and wasn’t required to stop at the intersection. The driver of the Mitsubishi reportedly stopped at a stop sign before then pulling out in front of the Ford.

Police said neither alcohol nor narcotics are suspected to have contributed to the crash.