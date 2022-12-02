LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana state trooper is recovering after a vehicle hit his police car in northern Indiana.

Trooper Riley Hieb was seated in his car on I-80 westbound around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday to provide traffic direction. There had been a crash earlier in the left lane involving a semi truck and a passenger vehicle; Hieb’s police car was sitting in the lane with his emergency lights activated.

A driver failed to yield to the emergency vehicle and rear-ended Hieb’s car. Both Hieb and the driver, identified as 67-year-old Jose Huizar-Hernandez, were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police don’t believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

According to Indiana State Police, this marks the eighth time in 2022 that a Lowell trooper has been hit by a vehicle while their emergency lights were activated.