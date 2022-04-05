The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Indiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Indiana from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Indiana.

30. Mississippi

Moved from Mississippi to Indiana in 2019: 699

— 0.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #16 most common destination from Mississippi

— #42 most common destination from Indiana

29. Oregon

Moved from Oregon to Indiana in 2019: 951

— 0.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #26 most common destination from Oregon

— #28 most common destination from Indiana

28. Oklahoma

Moved from Oklahoma to Indiana in 2019: 986

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #20 most common destination from Oklahoma

— #16 most common destination from Indiana

27. Arkansas

Moved from Arkansas to Indiana in 2019: 1,056

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #15 most common destination from Arkansas

— #36 most common destination from Indiana

26. South Carolina

Moved from South Carolina to Indiana in 2019: 1,312

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #17 most common destination from South Carolina

— #23 most common destination from Indiana

25. Kansas

Moved from Kansas to Indiana in 2019: 1,349

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #13 most common destination from Kansas

— #22 most common destination from Indiana

24. New Jersey

Moved from New Jersey to Indiana in 2019: 1,391

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #23 most common destination from New Jersey

— #29 most common destination from Indiana

23. Alabama

Moved from Alabama to Indiana in 2019: 1,481

— 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #18 most common destination from Alabama

— #11 most common destination from Indiana

22. Minnesota

Moved from Minnesota to Indiana in 2019: 1,599

— 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #18 most common destination from Minnesota

— #20 most common destination from Indiana

21. Iowa

Moved from Iowa to Indiana in 2019: 1,744

— 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #13 most common destination from Iowa

— #26 most common destination from Indiana

20. Wisconsin

Moved from Wisconsin to Indiana in 2019: 1,962

— 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #14 most common destination from Wisconsin

— #21 most common destination from Indiana

19. Nevada

Moved from Nevada to Indiana in 2019: 2,016

— 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #17 most common destination from Nevada

— #31 most common destination from Indiana

18. Colorado

Moved from Colorado to Indiana in 2019: 2,050

— 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #31 most common destination from Colorado

— #13 most common destination from Indiana

17. Virginia

Moved from Virginia to Indiana in 2019: 2,096

— 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #28 most common destination from Virginia

— #15 most common destination from Indiana

16. Georgia

Moved from Georgia to Indiana in 2019: 2,117

— 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #24 most common destination from Georgia

— #14 most common destination from Indiana

15. Connecticut

Moved from Connecticut to Indiana in 2019: 2,165

— 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #16 most common destination from Connecticut

— #40 most common destination from Indiana

14. Washington

Moved from Washington to Indiana in 2019: 2,186

— 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #24 most common destination from Washington

— #19 most common destination from Indiana

13. Missouri

Moved from Missouri to Indiana in 2019: 2,373

— 1.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #17 most common destination from Missouri

— #7 most common destination from Indiana

12. Tennessee

Moved from Tennessee to Indiana in 2019: 3,169

— 2.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #17 most common destination from Tennessee

— #9 most common destination from Indiana

11. Arizona

Moved from Arizona to Indiana in 2019: 4,067

— 2.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #13 most common destination from Arizona

— #12 most common destination from Indiana

10. New York

Moved from New York to Indiana in 2019: 4,199

— 2.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #21 most common destination from New York

— #24 most common destination from Indiana

9. North Carolina

Moved from North Carolina to Indiana in 2019: 5,054

— 3.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #12 most common destination from North Carolina

— #8 most common destination from Indiana

8. Pennsylvania

Moved from Pennsylvania to Indiana in 2019: 5,331

— 3.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #15 most common destination from Pennsylvania

— #17 most common destination from Indiana

7. Texas

Moved from Texas to Indiana in 2019: 7,095

— 4.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #23 most common destination from Texas

— #6 most common destination from Indiana

6. California

Moved from California to Indiana in 2019: 7,255

— 4.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #26 most common destination from California

— #10 most common destination from Indiana

5. Michigan

Moved from Michigan to Indiana in 2019: 8,509

— 5.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #5 most common destination from Michigan

— #5 most common destination from Indiana

4. Florida

Moved from Florida to Indiana in 2019: 11,926

— 7.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #15 most common destination from Florida

— #1 most common destination from Indiana

3. Ohio

Moved from Ohio to Indiana in 2019: 12,038

— 7.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #5 most common destination from Ohio

— #3 most common destination from Indiana

2. Kentucky

Moved from Kentucky to Indiana in 2019: 12,483

— 8.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Kentucky

— #4 most common destination from Indiana

1. Illinois

Moved from Illinois to Indiana in 2019: 36,328

— 24.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Illinois

— #2 most common destination from Indiana