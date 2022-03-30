ANDERSON, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Alexandria Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Barry Baker, 64, a white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a white and blue Colts shirt, black jacket, blue pajama pants and red shoes.

Baker is missing from Anderson, which is 45 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Tuesday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Barry Baker, contact the Alexandria Police Department at (765) 642-0221 or 911.