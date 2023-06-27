INDIANAPOLIS – While more construction is ahead for I-465, the Indiana Department of Transportation revealed new details about work completed during the three-week closure on the eastbound side.

Starting on June 2, INDOT closed I-465 between I-65 and I-70. By the time the interstate reopened on Thursday, June 22, workers had made significant progress.

INDOT said crews placed more than 16,000 tons of stone and more than 12,000 tons of asphalt during the project. They laid down more than 3,000 feet of drainage structures and set more than 140 posts for sound barriers.

Other work included the addition of 15 high mast lighting towers and three bridge deck overlays. You can see some of the work here.

The closure allowed crews to have safe access to areas where it would be otherwise dangerous to work when dealing with traffic.

While the interstate has reopened, drivers will encounter nightly single-lane restrictions on eastbound I-465 so trucks hauling materials can enter and exit the work zone.

Westbound 465 work scheduled for July 7

INDOT isn’t finished with I-465. Crews will work on the other side of the interstate, with construction set to start July 7 and wrap up on July 29.

Essentially, crews will do the same thing in the westbound lanes, closing 465 to perform bridge and structure work, add lanes, install drainage structures and the like. Again, keeping that section of the interstate closed will allow crews to access the site without worrying about oncoming traffic.

The official detour is I-65 northbound to I-70 westbound in the South Split.

Map of westbound I-465 work via Indiana Department of Transportation

The following ramps will close:

I-65 northbound/southbound to I-465 westbound

East Street/U.S. 31 to/from I-465 westbound

Harding Street/S.R. 37 to/from I-465 westbound

Kentucky Avenue/S.R. 67 to/from I-465 westbound

The southbound U.S. 31 (East Street) ramp to I-465 westbound will remain closed through late 2024, INDOT said.

INDOT is laying the groundwork to widen the interstate to four lanes by the end of 2024. The work is part of the “I-69 Finish Line Project” to connect Indianapolis to Evansville.