HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – Drivers in Hamilton County should watch for a significant road closure.

The Hamilton County Highway Department will close 146th Street Wednesday night (Oct. 25) to set four beams into place in the westbound lane of the 146th Street Bridge.

The restrictions will start around 11 a.m., when drivers will encounter a single-lane restriction for the right lane of 146th Street.

Image via Hamilton County Highway Department

Then, at 9 p.m., both directions of 146th Street will close between Allisonville Road and River Road to allow crews to install the bridge beams. The detour route involves River Road, State Road 32 and Allisonville Road.

The highway department expects 146th Street to remain closed until around 6 a.m. on Thursday (Oct. 26), when the road will reopen to traffic.

The overnight closure will allow crews to complete their work without worrying about traffic, the department said.

Drivers should use extra caution in the area. Police will be onsite to ensure the safety of construction crews and drivers.

The work is part of a larger project to widen 146th Street to better accommodate the reconstructed intersection with Allisonville Road. Once finished, Allisonville Road will become a roundabout that will go underneath a raised 146th Street.

Another major step in the project is scheduled for March, when a half-mile stretch of Allisonville Road will close for 90 days.

The entire project is expected to be completed in 2025.