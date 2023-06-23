INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Board of Pharmacy announced Thursday that there has been a string of pharmacy burglaries across Indiana.

IPLA (Indiana Professional Licensing Agency) says the burglaries are primarily targeting independent pharmacies group has specialized tools to break in through windows. They are stealing Promethazine-Codeine, C-II, and stimulant medications.

IPLA is encouraging pharmacies to set the building’s alarm each night at closing and check security cameras to make sure they are operational and monitoring inventory.

All pharmacy burglaries and attempted burglaries should be reported immediately to local law enforcement and the IPLA’s Compliance Division at placompliance@pla.in.gov.