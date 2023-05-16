WHITELAND, Ind. — A female student has died after being pulled from a pool at Whiteland Community High School on Tuesday.

Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation referred to the student’s death as a tragic loss that was the result of a medical emergency.

“Words fall short in expressing the grief and sorrow our entire school community is experiencing at this moment,” the school corporation said.

Counselors are available at Whiteland Community High School for any student who may need them, the school said, and will provide safe spaces for students to process their emotions.

The following letter was sent out to school families on Tuesday by the school corporation:

CPCSC Family, It is with great sadness that we inform you that a WCHS student has passed away following a medical emergency at the high school this morning. At this time school and emergency officials are trying to determine exactly what happened. We will provide an update as soon as possible.

The school asked that everyone keep the student and their family and friends in their thoughts and said memorial service information will be shared in the future.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.