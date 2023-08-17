INDIANAPOLIS — After 10 years, the Studio Movie Grill College Park location on the north side of Indianapolis is now closed, according to the company.

A news release from the company explained the decision to close the location at 3535 W 86th St on Wednesday. Officials said this comes after the company attempted to “renew the lease and reposition the location for future investment.”

“Closing a location is never easy, but we needed to act swiftly when we couldn’t reach an amicable solution for SMG to stay,” Studio Movie Grill Chief Executive Officer Ted Croft said in the release. “This is a special location for us and we’re grateful for the community and the Team Members who stuck by the brand through all of the challenges we experienced as an industry over the last few years.”

The release said that the company will work with each employee impacted by the closure and will refund pre-purchased movie tickets for upcoming showtimes.

According to its website, there are no other Studio Movie Grill locations in Indiana. The closest locations are in Illinois and Pennsylvania.