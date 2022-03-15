A new study from Indiana University reveals the startling reality of the wage gap growth in health care – despite the increasing demand during the pandemic.

The average wages for US health care workers rose less than wages in other industries during 2020 and the first 6 months of 2021.

This is in spite of the healthcare workforce taking on the majority of the burden of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and while dealing with near record labor shortages.

IU teamed up with the University of Michigan and Rand Corp. to research how the pandemic impacted the healthcare field and learn how to respond to future health care crises.

The study found that health care employment levels declined in mid-2020 to 21.1 million jobs, a 5.2% decrease from 22.2 million in 2019.

Wages in the health care sector increased at a lower rate relative to the national average across all sectors.

“What we found was a dramatic fall of employment. The rebound happened to different degrees by subsectors of healthcare,” said Kosali Simon with the Indiana University O’Neil School of Environmental and Public Affairs. “Overall, the wage growth in healthcare has not been the same as in other sectors.”

Researchers say whether its changes in the use and finances of health care institutions, increased health care risks, or burnout from increased patient burdens– it’s no doubt the pandemic has greatly disrupted the healthcare workforce.