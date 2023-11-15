HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – In moments of passion, frustration or pain, it’s easy to let foul language slip from our lips. But according to a study from BonusFinder.com, residents of some states may deserve to have their mouths washed out with soap.

The website analyzed the top “hot” posts for state subreddits and used a “profanity lexicon” to extract, count and collate 88 profanities per subreddit. Using this data, states were ranked by the number of cuss words per post to help determine where the worst potty mouths could be found.

According to the data, Texas is full of swear-word lovers, with users saying 4,743 expletives over 691 posts, for an average of 6.9 profane words per posts. California was named the state with the least fiery language, with only 0.2 naughty words per post.

The study also put Indiana within the vicinity of obscenity of the top ten. The Hoosier state had the 7th highest frequency of bad words, with 4,366 vulgar words used across 905 posts, or 4.8 curses per post.

State Number of posts Number of cuss words Cuss words per post Texas 691 4,743 6.9 Ohio 833 5,601 6.7 Florida 726 4,723 6.5 Tennessee 578 3,578 6.2 Missouri 880 5,381 6.1 Iowa 930 4,837 5.2 Indiana 905 4,366 4.8 Louisiana 881 4,103 4.7 Oklahoma 766 3,284 4.3 Idaho 957 4,061 4.2 *Each post also includes comments

The study also named America’s favorite four-letter words (or any number-letter words that can be considered crude). Fans of George Carlin may be shocked to find that only two of the infamous “seven dirty words” made the list: #1 and #3.

The most used off-color word in the nation is a word synonymous with feces, and was also named every state’s favorite indecent word except for Colorado, which favors a word beginning with “f” and ending in “ing”, and California, where the most used filthy word was “hell.”