(WEHT) – Distortions of the Earth’s surface when projected onto a flat map have not discouraged some heavy thinkers from believing in Flat Earth Theory. But which states are the most curious to learn about the alternative theory dismissed by a majority of scientists and mathematicians?

To answer this question, BetKentucky.com utilized Google Keyword Tool to reveal which states are searching for flat earth conspiracy online, using terms such as “flat earth”, “flat earthers” and “the earth is flat” from August 2022 to August 2023. The data was then ranked based on population across the United States.

Alaska was ranked at the top of the list, with 314 searches per 10,000 residents. However, California had the highest number of flat earth searches when not adjusted for population, with 999,480 searches relating to the theory. New Jersey was ranked as the least curious state during that time, with only 178 searches per 10,000 residents.

In the Tri-State, Illinois was ranked 24th on the list with 240 searches per 10,000 residents. Further down on the list, Indiana was ranked 36th, with 217 searches per 10,000 residents and Kentucky was ranked 37th, with 216 searches per 10,000 residents.

For more information on the study, including a ranking for every state, visit BetKentucky’s website. For pictures taken in space showing the curvature of the earth, visit NASA’s Earth Images page.