(WXIN/WTTV) — The Hoosier state may very well be home to a new Subaru electric vehicle production site in the coming years, according to reports.

Per reports published this week by Reuters, the Japanese car manufacturer has said Indiana “could well become” the most-favored location for Subaru to establish an EV factory.

“Subaru sees the years to 2028 as a key period for building up its EV sales so that it will eventually hit an annual sales target of 600,000 battery-powered vehicles by 2030 that will make up half of its global sales,” Reuters reporter Maki Shiraki wrote. “It aims to sell 400,000 of those in the United States.”

According to Reuters, Subaru CEO Atsushi Osaki said at a roundtable meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday that the company has not yet made a final decision on where in the US it plans to produce EVs.

The Japan-based automaker, which is partially owned by Toyota Motors, already has roots within the Hoosier State.

The company owns and operates a plant in Lafayette that produces Subaru Legacy and Outbacks. Additionally, the car manufacturer has a facility in Lebanon and, as Inside Indiana Business reported in June 2023, is planning to build a distribution facility in Zionsville.

This news comes soon after Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb returned to the States after a weeklong foreign trade business trip to Japan. Osaki told reporters that he met with Gov. Holcomb during the trip, but Reuters reports the Subaru CEO didn’t go into further detail.