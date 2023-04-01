INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Holcomb signed an Executive Order declaring a disaster emergency for Sullivan and Johnson counties due to severe weather that has moved through the state late Friday into early Saturday morning.

“First and foremost, my thoughts are with families of those who perished in this storm and all who are suffering losses because of this incident,” said Governor Holcomb. “I will remain in contact with emergency management officials as well as local officials in Sullivan and Johnson counties as we continue to assess the damage, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security is actively engaging with FEMA to assess the damage from the incident.”

The executive order is located here.