SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man and woman after investigating reports of alleged child abuse and neglect of a 2-year-old.

Trent Land of Carlisle was arrested on Thursday on a warrant for domestic battery of a juvenile younger than 14 years of age, neglect of a dependent and strangulation — all Level 6 felonies. He is being held in Sullivan County Jail on a $24,000 bond.

Desirae Bailey of Terre Haute was arrested on Tuesday and faces two counts of child neglect, both Level 6 felonies. She is being held on a $16,000 bond.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department said the charges stemmed from an investigation into alleged child abuse and neglect of a 2-year-old. Detectives opened the investigation on Nov. 12 and worked in cooperation with the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Warrants were issued for Land and Bailey’s arrest after the investigation’s findings were presented to a judge, the sheriff’s department said.

The sheriff’s department reminds the public that child abuse or neglect can be reported at (800) 800-5556.