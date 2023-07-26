INDIANAPOLIS – The 2023-24 school season is upon us and many students may be entering the classroom as soon as this week. When are schools across central Indiana beginning?

Indianapolis Public Schools

First day: July 31

The district has more information on the school year calendar here.

Beech Grove City Schools

First day: July 26

Beech Grove has the full school calendar on their website.

Decatur Township

First day: July 31

More details are on the school district’s website.

Franklin Township

First day: Aug. 1

Franklin Schools has posted its full school calendar on its website.

Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township

First day: Aug. 3

You can find more information and the full calendar on the district’s website.

Metropolitan School District of Perry Township

First day: July 26

The full calendar will be available on the Perry Township website.

Metropolitan School District of Pike Township

First day: Aug. 3

Pike Twp. has a full academic school calendar available on its website.

Metropolitan School District of Warren Township

First day: July 27

Warren has a full calendar on its website.

Metropolitan School District of Washington Township

First day: Aug. 3

Washington Township has an academic calendar on its website.

Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township

First day: July 26

The full school year calendar is available on the township’s website.

Purdue Polytechnic High Schools

PPHS Englewood First day: July 31

Full calendar on the school’s website.

PPHS North First day: July 31

The full calendar is available on the school’s website.

School Town of Speedway

First day for students: Aug. 2

The school calendar is available via the district’s website.

Clark-Pleasant School Corporation

First day: July 26, however, Whiteland Elementary was closed on the first day of classes due to overnight water damage. A decision on when to open was set to be released Wednesday afternoon.

A full version of the district’s academic calendar has been embedded on its website.

Avon Community School Corporation

First day: July 27

Avon’s school calendar is available on the district’s website.

Noblesville Schools

First day: July 31

The 2023-2024 Noblesville school year calendar is available on its website.

Greenwood Community Schools

First day: Aug. 1

All of the school district’s events are embedded on their website.

Brownsburg Community School Corporation

First day: Aug. 2

The school corporation has a calendar available for download on the district’s website.

Plainfield Community School Corporation

First day: Aug. 2

The Plainfield school district has a calendar available on its website.

Center Grove Community School Corporation

First day: Aug. 3

The Center Grove 2023-2024 school year calendar is on its website.

Carmel Clay Schools

First day: Aug. 7

The full school calendar is broken down on the district’s website.

Hamilton Heights

First day: Aug 8

The full academic school calendar is available on their website.

Mt. Vernon Community School Corporation

First day: Aug 4

More information can be found on the district’s website.

Westfield-Washington Schools

First day: Aug. 10

The full calendar is linked on the website.

Zionsville Community Schools

First day: Aug. 14

Zionsville has its full school year calendar available on its website.