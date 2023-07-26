INDIANAPOLIS – The 2023-24 school season is upon us and many students may be entering the classroom as soon as this week. When are schools across central Indiana beginning?
Indianapolis Public Schools
First day: July 31
The district has more information on the school year calendar here.
Beech Grove City Schools
First day: July 26
Beech Grove has the full school calendar on their website.
Decatur Township
First day: July 31
More details are on the school district’s website.
Franklin Township
First day: Aug. 1
Franklin Schools has posted its full school calendar on its website.
Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township
First day: Aug. 3
You can find more information and the full calendar on the district’s website.
Metropolitan School District of Perry Township
First day: July 26
The full calendar will be available on the Perry Township website.
Metropolitan School District of Pike Township
First day: Aug. 3
Pike Twp. has a full academic school calendar available on its website.
Metropolitan School District of Warren Township
First day: July 27
Warren has a full calendar on its website.
Metropolitan School District of Washington Township
First day: Aug. 3
Washington Township has an academic calendar on its website.
Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township
First day: July 26
The full school year calendar is available on the township’s website.
Purdue Polytechnic High Schools
PPHS Englewood First day: July 31
Full calendar on the school’s website.
PPHS North First day: July 31
The full calendar is available on the school’s website.
School Town of Speedway
First day for students: Aug. 2
The school calendar is available via the district’s website.
Clark-Pleasant School Corporation
First day: July 26, however, Whiteland Elementary was closed on the first day of classes due to overnight water damage. A decision on when to open was set to be released Wednesday afternoon.
A full version of the district’s academic calendar has been embedded on its website.
Avon Community School Corporation
First day: July 27
Avon’s school calendar is available on the district’s website.
Noblesville Schools
First day: July 31
The 2023-2024 Noblesville school year calendar is available on its website.
Greenwood Community Schools
First day: Aug. 1
All of the school district’s events are embedded on their website.
Brownsburg Community School Corporation
First day: Aug. 2
The school corporation has a calendar available for download on the district’s website.
Plainfield Community School Corporation
First day: Aug. 2
The Plainfield school district has a calendar available on its website.
Center Grove Community School Corporation
First day: Aug. 3
The Center Grove 2023-2024 school year calendar is on its website.
Carmel Clay Schools
First day: Aug. 7
The full school calendar is broken down on the district’s website.
Hamilton Heights
First day: Aug 8
The full academic school calendar is available on their website.
Mt. Vernon Community School Corporation
First day: Aug 4
More information can be found on the district’s website.
Westfield-Washington Schools
First day: Aug. 10
The full calendar is linked on the website.
Zionsville Community Schools
First day: Aug. 14
Zionsville has its full school year calendar available on its website.