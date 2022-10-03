SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The appeal of a man sentenced in the 2014 shooting death of a 2-year-old northern Indiana boy will not be heard by the US Supreme Court.

On the first day of its new term Monday, the Court announced it has declined to hear the appeal of Tyre Bradbury, who is currently serving a 60-year sentence for his involvement in the gang-related shooting death of a child.

The incident occurred in April 2014, when a stray bullet killed 2-year-old John Swoveland Jr. as the toddler played outside several blocks away from a gang fight in St. Joseph County. Bradbury, a South Bend resident who was 15 at the time, was found guilty of providing the gun that fired the bullet.

In May 2016, the then-17-year-old Bradbury was charged as an adult and sentenced to 90 years in prison after he was convicted of murder in relation to the shooting death.

Bradbury’s sentencing, which came with a criminal gang enhancement, was the harshest initial punishment for anyone involved. The alleged shooter, 21-year-old Robert Griffin, received a 60-year prison sentence.

The Indiana Court of Appeals ruled in Sept. 2017 that Bradbury’s initial sentencing of 90 years was too severe and his time was downgraded to 60 years, which remains his current sentence.

Bradbury, in a petition for the Supreme Court to hear his appeal, alleged that his initial trial lawyers were ineffective in his defense. The Supreme Court denied the petition Monday and will not hear his appeal.